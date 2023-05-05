Weather Forecast: Brief Rain is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi,, Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Province

May 5, 2023, 7:57 a.m.

With the impacts of westerly and local disturbance, brief rain/thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the Provinces .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

