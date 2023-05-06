COVID-19 No Longer Global Health Emergency: WHO

The World Health Organization has announced that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the designation was lifted based on the advice of an emergency committee.
He adds that COVID-19 still remains a threat, saying that the virus claimed one life every three minutes last week.
The WHO chief also cites the potential for new variants and a surge in cases.
VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75