COVID-19 No Longer Global Health Emergency: WHO

May 6, 2023, 8:01 a.m.

The World Health Organization has announced that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the designation was lifted based on the advice of an emergency committee.

He adds that COVID-19 still remains a threat, saying that the virus claimed one life every three minutes last week.

The WHO chief also cites the potential for new variants and a surge in cases.

