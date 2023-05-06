Nepal, Nauru Establish Diplomatic Relations

Nepal, Nauru Establish Diplomatic Relations

May 6, 2023, 8:37 a.m.

Nepal and the Republic of Nauru established diplomatic relations on Thursday. With this, the number of countries having diplomatic relations with Nepal has reached 179.

Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, Amrit Bahadur Rai, and his Nauruan counterpart Margo Reminisse Deiye signed a Joint Communiqué to this effect in a brief ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of Nepal in New York, informed the mission in its statement.

The two ambassadors also signed a joint letter informing the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, about the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, the two ambassadors expressed their confidence that diplomatic ties will be instrumental in bringing the two countries and peoples together in bilateral and multilateral forums including the United Nations. The mission in New York informed that Rai and Deiye also exchanged views on various measures to further broaden the scope of mutual cooperation in the future.

Nauru is an oval-shaped island republic in the Pacific Ocean situated in the north-east of Australia. It has a total area of 24 square kilometers and a population of approximately 12,000. It is one of the smallest UN members in terms of population. Nauru gained its independence on January 31, 1968 and was admitted to the United Nations as a member in September 1999.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Saud Is In London To Attend King Charles III Coronation
May 06, 2023
Nawa Raj Dhakal Appointed CEO Of AEPC
May 06, 2023
Saudi Arabia To Start Talks Between Sudan's Warring Sides
May 06, 2023
COVID-19 No Longer Global Health Emergency: WHO
May 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thundershower Is Likely Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Karnali Provinces
May 06, 2023

More on National

Foreign Minister Saud Is In London To Attend King Charles III Coronation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
Nawa Raj Dhakal Appointed CEO Of AEPC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 37 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Saud Left For United Kingdom To Attend The Coronation of His King Charles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
IWMI's TFWS Water Security First By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 4 hours ago
Eight Nepalese Nationals Rescued From Sudan Arrived Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
EU Ambassador Deprez Stresses The Need To Collectively Nurture The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

King Charles And Queen Camilla Are Crowned By Agencies May 06, 2023
Ten Important Sights King Charles III’s Coronation. By Agencies May 06, 2023
China, Russia Foreign Ministers Stress Unity By Agencies May 06, 2023
Saudi Arabia To Start Talks Between Sudan's Warring Sides By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023
COVID-19 No Longer Global Health Emergency: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thundershower Is Likely Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75