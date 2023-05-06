Weather Forecast: Isolated Thundershower Is Likely Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Karnali Provinces

May 6, 2023, 7:56 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to continue at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to continue at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and the hilly regions of partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to continue at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

