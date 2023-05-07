Foreign Minister Saud Met King Charles III And British PM Sunak In London

As the first Nepali politician to meet King Charles III and British Prime Minister Sunak in London, Foreign Minister NP Saud, a young NC leader from Sudurpaschim, has reason to celebrate his political career.

Even though their encounter at the reception was brief, King Charles III may have thought back to his trip to Nepal when speaking with Foreign Minister Saud.

This encounter is significant because it serves as a reminder of the two nations' long-standing ties as Nepal and England commemorate the 100th anniversary of their 1924 treaty. At the King's reception held for the foreign delegates at Buckingham Palace last evening, the Minister for Foreign Affairs N.P. Saud had the opportunity to meet King Charles III and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak.

Narayan Prakash Saud, the minister of foreign affairs, was present at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

Meanwhile, words of congratulations were extended to His Majesty King Charles III on His Majesty's Coronation as the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland by President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today.

In his message,. President has mentioned about the valuable works of His Majesty in the past as the Prince of Wales on important global agendas such as environment conservation and sustainable development.

he President has also recalled His Majesty’s connection with Nepal which was demonstrated by the number of visits His Majesty paid to Nepal as the Prince. Highlighting the longstanding friendship between Nepal and the United Kingdom, the President has stated that the spheres of cooperation between the two countries have been growing over the years to encompass multiple areas of mutual interest.

In a separate message, Prime Minister has extended congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III on behalf of the people and Government of Nepal. The Prime Minister has recalled the kind personal gesture from His Majesty when Nepal faced the devastation of the 2015 earthquakes. Mentioning that this year marked the centenary of Nepal-UK Friendship Treaty of 1923, the Prime Minister has stated that the relations between the two countries are characterized by goodwill, mutual respect and cooperation.