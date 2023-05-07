Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershower Is Likely Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces

May 7, 2023, 7:22 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight .

