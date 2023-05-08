COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 41 Positive Cases And 27 Recoveries

May 8, 2023, 5:11 p.m.

With 41 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,131.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 716 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 41 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 1215 antigen test, 166 found positive. Currently, there are 147 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 21 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 25, 7 are in ICU and one in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 27 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,951 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 120,31.

