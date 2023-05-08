Tanahun Hydropower Project Laid Foundation Of 51 Towers

As many as 51 towers have been installed for the construction of transmission line of the 140 MW Tanahun Hydropower Project

The towers have been installed for the construction of transmission line under third package of the project.

Chief of Project Engineering and Technical Division Shyamjee Bhandari shared laying foundation for 51 towers has been so far completed. A total of 94 towers would be installed for the construction of transmission line.

Under the package 3, KEC International, India is constructing 36-km double circuit transmission line of 220-KV from Damauli to Bharatpur, Chitwan.

A total of 59 bigha (23 ropani, five ana) would be acquired for the construction of transmission line. Land within Byas municipality-13 and 14, Bandipur rural municipality-6, Anbukhaireni rural municipality-6, Devghat rural municipality-4 and 5 of Tanahun would be acquired for the same.

The Song Da Corporation, Vietnam Kalika Construction Pvt Nepal JV is constructing the 140-meter tall dam under the project phase-1. As part of the project, two diversion tunnels are being built for the construction of main dam. Likewise, slope cutting from both left and right side of the dam is also being done.

Breakthrough concrete lining has also gained momentum in the diversion tunnel-1 with the length of 538.5 meter and 622.5 meter long diversion tunnel-2.

Under the package-2, Shino Hydro Corporation China is carrying out works related to underground power house, main tunnel and supply, installation and operation of hydro mechanical and electro mechanical equipment.

The digging of power house has been completed and the task of concreting is continuing. Tallrace tunnel construction is in the final stage. Installation of penstock pipe and construction of surge tank construction is underway.

Digging of 790-meter section of the 1456-meter main tunnel has been completed.

Total cost of the project, including for transmission line, rural electrification and interest of the construction period is 550 million USD.

The financial management of the project was done with ADB funding of 150 million USD, JICA 184 million USD, European Investment Bank 85 million USD and Nepal government-Nepal Electricity Authority 86 million USD. (RSS)