Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

May 8, 2023, 9:07 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly and mountaineous region of Koshi Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

