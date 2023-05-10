Europe Day 2023 Observed In Nepal

Europe Day 2023 was observed by the European Delegation Embassy in Nepal by hosting a reception and other events.

May 10, 2023, 10:59 a.m.

On May 9, in the midst of a celebration, the European Union Delegation in Nepal organized a reception to celebrate the “Europe Day." The event's chief guest was vice president Ram Shaya Yadav.

Guests included past ministers, lawmakers, top government officials, foreign ambassadors stationed in Kathmandu, and representatives from numerous organizations.

EU day 2023 1.jpg

Nona Deprez, the ambassador of the European Union to Nepal, emphasized the significance of Europe Day throughout the program and expressed EU’s strong support for Ukraine and its people in their struggle against the Russian invasion.

With its resilience in the face of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, she said that Europe Day will bring people together to learn more about how the EU supports peace, security, and democracy.

EU Day 2023 provding award .jpg

She called attention to Europe Day and described it as a celebration of the European Union as a peace project built on universal principles and firmly rooted in the rules-based international system that was established in the wake of World War II.

Several events have been planned around Europe Day and the full week, commencing on May 8, according to the EU Delegation to Nepal, she said. The general topic will be multilateralism and the three pillars of the United Nations (human rights, peace and security, and development), with a focus on commerce and business as a driver of sustainable development, as we also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Ambassadors from the member states of the European Union presented awards to the several EU-supported projects in Nepal during the program.

