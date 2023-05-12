Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder-Goldberger Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma

Hanan Goder-Goldberger, Israel's Ambassador to Nepal, made a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhu Ram Sharma at the Nepal Army Headquarters.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral matters of mutual importance as well as the two countries' long-standing friendly relations.
