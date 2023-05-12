Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

May 12, 2023, 8:10 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

Partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

