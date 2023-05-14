Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress Registers Massive Win, Ousts Ruling BJP

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress Registers Massive Win, Ousts Ruling BJP

May 14, 2023, 8:44 a.m.

The Congress registered a resounding win in the elections to the 16th Karnataka Assembly with victories in 136 seats and a 43% vote share — its best performance in the state since 1989. The party’s surge, from 69 seats in the outgoing Assembly, was on the back of a strong anti-incumbency wave against the ruling BJP in the face of a last-ditch, high-decibel push led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership.

The ruling party, which held 118 seats in the Assembly, was reduced to 65, and the Janata Dal (Secular) party’s tally fell from 32 seats to 19.

Agencies

