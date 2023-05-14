Weather Forecast: Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Region

Weather Forecast: Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Region

May 14, 2023, 8:05 a.m.

Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly and mountainous region of the country..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly and mountainous region of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, Bangladesh Energy Cooperation Will Win-Win Partnership For Both: Foreign Minister Saud
May 14, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Highlights The Strategic, Economic And Ecological Significance Of The Indian Ocean
May 13, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province
May 13, 2023
Nepalese And Indian Foreign Ministers Discussed On Agenda Of Consolidation Of Cooperation
May 12, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 12 Positive Cases And 21 Recoveries
May 12, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions, Isolated Rain Is Likely In Karnali, Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal, Bangladesh Energy Cooperation Will Win-Win Partnership For Both: Foreign Minister Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2023
Kaligandaki Gorge Hydropower Project To Begin Constructions By Agencies May 14, 2023
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress Registers Massive Win, Ousts Ruling BJP By Agencies May 14, 2023
Thailand General Election To Decide The Fate Of Ruling Party By Agencies May 14, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Highlights The Strategic, Economic And Ecological Significance Of The Indian Ocean By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 13, 2023
Melamchi’s Water Supply Stooped For Regular Maintenance By Agencies May 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75