Weather Forecast: Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Region

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly and mountainous region of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.