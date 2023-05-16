Nepal Army’s Team Summit Mt. Everest

Nepal Army’s Team Summit Mt. Everest

May 16, 2023, 7:57 a.m.

Nepali Army’s five member successfully climbed Mount Everest on Monday. They reached the summit of the world’s tallest mountain as part of a 10-member team under the army’s mountain clean-up campaign.

The team comprised Captain Bishnu Bal Rai, Captain Dipendra Singh Khatri, Corporal Shankar Kunwar and Lance Corporal Kishor Jabegu and was led by Lieutenant Colonel Kishor Adhikari. The five personnel, accompanied by five Sherpas, reached Everest’s summit at 10.05 am on Monday, according to a press statement issued by the army.

According to Nepal Army’s Public Relations and Information Directorate, permit-holding climbers from over five dozen countries began scaling the 8,848.86-metre peak from Sunday, a day after a nine-member group from the company Imagine Nepal Trek and Expeditions finished fixing the ropes from Camp II to the mountain’s top.

On the first day, 11 climbers reached the top, as per the data provided by the Department of Tourism (DoT). Naila Kaini of Pakistan became the first foreigner to reach the peak, dubbed the top of the world, this year. She is also the second Pakistani ever to achieve the feat.

Similarly, 46-year-old Pasang Dawa Sherpa matched Kami Rita Sherpa’s record of the highest number of successful ascents of Mount Everest by reaching its summit for the 26th time. He reached the summit at 9.06 am on Sunday. Kami Rita has announced his intention to reach Everest’s peak a 27th time this month, though.

Yubraj Khatiwada, director of the Mountaineering Section of the DoT, told The Rising Nepal that many people summitted Everest on Monday. However, the Department had not received the exact number from its monitoring office at the base camp as of 6.30 pm Monday.

A record 478 individuals have received permission to climb Everest this Spring. Stable weather and slower wind speeds encourage many thrill seekers to make an attempt on the mountain this season. But, as per DoT officials, this year’s number is the highest in history.

The largest number of climbers are from China and the United States of America respectively. A total of 97 Chinese and 89 American nationals have obtained permits this mountaineering season. From Nepal, DoT has issued permits to 16 people to try and climb the peak known in their country as Sagarmatha.

In addition to Everest, the DoT has also issued 698 permits for 27 other peaks including Kanchenjunga (8,586 metres), Lhotse (8,516 metres), Makalu I (8,463 metres), Dhaulagiri I (8,167 metres), Manaslu (8,163 metres) and Annapurna I (8,091 metres). From these permits, it has generated over Rs. 765.75 million in royalties. Of this amount, Rs. 666.42 million has been generated from Everest alone.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Ninth FMIS International Seminar Calls for Greater Collaboration Among All Stakeholders To Address Climate Change,
May 16, 2023
Government is Committed To Good Governance, Rule Of Law And Participatory Democracy: PM Prachanda
May 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Bagmati Province
May 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Province
May 15, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Calls On The Prime Minister Of Bangladesh
May 14, 2023

More on National

The Ninth FMIS International Seminar Calls for Greater Collaboration Among All Stakeholders To Address Climate Change, By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 43 minutes ago
Government is Committed To Good Governance, Rule Of Law And Participatory Democracy: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Saud Calls On The Prime Minister Of Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Foreign Minister Saud Highlights The Strategic, Economic And Ecological Significance Of The Indian Ocean By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Nepalese And Indian Foreign Ministers Discussed On Agenda Of Consolidation Of Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder-Goldberger Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Thai Opposition Parties Seek Coalition Talks To Form New Government By Agencies May 16, 2023
Turkey's Presidential Election Heading To May 28 Runoff By Agencies May 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2023
PROYEL And ENSSURE Engaging Youth By Keshab Poudel May 15, 2023
Addressing The Risks Of Climate Change: Six Strategies For Asia And The Pacific By Kenichi Yokoyama, Rabindra P. Osti May 15, 2023
Israel And Nepal Are Two Small Nations With Unique Cultural And Natural Assets By Hanan Goder-Goldberger May 15, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75