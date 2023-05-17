Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Lumbini Province

May 17, 2023, 8:10 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers lightning/gustywinds is likely occur at some places over Lumbini Province, Gandaki and Koshi Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers lightning/gustywinds is likely occur at some places over Lumbini Province, Gandaki and Koshi Province. .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of other regions tonight.

