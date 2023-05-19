Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning In Hilly Regions

May 19, 2023, 7:19 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy in Koshi Province , partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and at one or two places of hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

