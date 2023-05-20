Second Phase of Melamchi Drinking Water Supply Project Will Be Implemented

The government has announced that the second phase of the Melamchi water supply project will be implemented within 12 months. The announcement is mentioned in the government's policy and program read by President Ramchandra Paudel in Parliament.

He also said that the government will build necessary infrastructures to supply water all the time from

He also said that water sources will be made pollution-free. The government has also made a policy to build 1,000 public toilets. "1,000 public toilets and rest areas will be built," said President Paudel.