Zelenskyy To Attend G7 Summit In Hiroshima

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima on Sunday in a show of solidarity against Russia's invasion.

His visit comes after the group pledged on Friday to impose further sanctions on Moscow.

In a statement, the G7 leaders say they will ensure exports of all items critical to Russia's aggression are restricted across all their jurisdictions.

And in a first for the group, they issued a document focusing on nuclear disarmament. It calls on all nuclear-weapon states to provide data on their arsenals as part of a push for transparency.

Speaking to reporters, Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said he was able to lead discussions on issues such as the global economy, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific, and nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

He also said the group has reached an agreement on upholding the free and open international order.

The leaders of eight non-G7 countries will attend the talks on Saturday. They are: Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam.

The agenda will include urgent issues such as the food and energy crises.

The G7 leaders also plan to strengthen ties with an increasingly influential group of emerging economies known as the Global South.