Zelenskyy To Attend G7 Summit In Hiroshima

Zelenskyy To Attend G7 Summit In Hiroshima

May 20, 2023, 7:21 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima on Sunday in a show of solidarity against Russia's invasion.

His visit comes after the group pledged on Friday to impose further sanctions on Moscow.

In a statement, the G7 leaders say they will ensure exports of all items critical to Russia's aggression are restricted across all their jurisdictions.

And in a first for the group, they issued a document focusing on nuclear disarmament. It calls on all nuclear-weapon states to provide data on their arsenals as part of a push for transparency.

Speaking to reporters, Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said he was able to lead discussions on issues such as the global economy, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific, and nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

He also said the group has reached an agreement on upholding the free and open international order.

The leaders of eight non-G7 countries will attend the talks on Saturday. They are: Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam.

The agenda will include urgent issues such as the food and energy crises.

The G7 leaders also plan to strengthen ties with an increasingly influential group of emerging economies known as the Global South.

Agencies

G7 Leaders Impose New Sanctions On Russia
May 20, 2023
Nepali Delegation Led By Former Speaker Sapkota Leaves For China
May 19, 2023
Thai Opposition Parties Seek Coalition Talks After Election Win
May 19, 2023
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida, US President Biden Meet Ahead Of G7 Summit
May 19, 2023
Prachanda Led Coalition Government To Present Policies And Programs Thursday
May 18, 2023

More on International

G7 Leaders Impose New Sanctions On Russia By Agencies 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Thai Opposition Parties Seek Coalition Talks After Election Win By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida, US President Biden Meet Ahead Of G7 Summit By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Beijing To Host China-Central Asia Summit By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un approves Spy Satellite Plan By Agencies 3 days ago
Thai Opposition Parties Seek Coalition Talks To Form New Government By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal Declares Incentives For Using Clean Energy In Cooking And Transportation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2023
Second Phase of Melamchi Drinking Water Supply Project Will Be Implemented By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2023
Government Proposals To Build Nijgadh Airport Ignoring Legal, Economic, And Environmental Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2023
Nepali Delegation Led By Former Speaker Sapkota Leaves For China By Agencies May 19, 2023
PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organised “India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75