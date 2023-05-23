Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Madhesh And Bagmati

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province tonight. .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

