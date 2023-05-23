Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Madhesh And Bagmati

May 23, 2023, 7:17 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province tonight. .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province tonight. .

India And Bangladesh Are Ready To Buy Nepali Electricity: MD Ghising
May 23, 2023
Tripartite Loan Agreement Signed by NEA, EPF, and Tamakoshi Hydropower Company To Fund Tamakoshi V Project
May 22, 2023
Health Minister Basnet Attended WHO’s Assembly In Geneva
May 22, 2023
DPM Shrestha And MCC Deputy Vice President Brooks Discuss Implementation Of MCC
May 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Bagmati Province
May 22, 2023

