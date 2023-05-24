British Gurkha Army Veteran Double Amputee Hari Bahadur Budha Welcomed At TIA For Successfully Attempting Mt. Everest

Double amputee Hari Bahadur Budha, who scaled Mt Everest)\ on May 19, has been welcomed at Tribhuvan International Airport today.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati, tourism entrepreneurs and Magar Community welcomed Budha at TIA. Budha arrived in Kathmandu from Lukla.

Also an ex-Gurkha army, Budha reached the world's highest peak on May 19. With this, he has set a record to become the first double amputee mountaineer climbing the Sagarmatha. He had scaled Mt Everest with the support of a prosthesis.

On the occasion, Minister Kirati congratulated climber Budha, saying he had shown indomitable courage time and again in his life.

Minister Kirati mentioned, "Budha has given a new message from the top of the Sagarmatha. He has given a message to the world community that nothing is impossible through hard work and willpower."

Similarly, climber Budha extended special gratitude to the team helping him for succeed. He said, "My attempt to scale Sagarmatha would not have been successful without the team that helped me to reach the highest peak putting its life at risk."

Ex-Gurkha army Budha had lost both legs below the knee to an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2010. (RSS)