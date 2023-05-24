British Gurkha Army Veteran Double Amputee Hari Bahadur Budha Welcomed At TIA For Successfully Attempting Mt. Everest

British Gurkha Army Veteran Double Amputee Hari Bahadur Budha Welcomed At TIA For Successfully Attempting Mt. Everest

May 24, 2023, 7:52 a.m.

Double amputee Hari Bahadur Budha, who scaled Mt Everest)\ on May 19, has been welcomed at Tribhuvan International Airport today.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati, tourism entrepreneurs and Magar Community welcomed Budha at TIA. Budha arrived in Kathmandu from Lukla.

Also an ex-Gurkha army, Budha reached the world's highest peak on May 19. With this, he has set a record to become the first double amputee mountaineer climbing the Sagarmatha. He had scaled Mt Everest with the support of a prosthesis.

On the occasion, Minister Kirati congratulated climber Budha, saying he had shown indomitable courage time and again in his life.

Minister Kirati mentioned, "Budha has given a new message from the top of the Sagarmatha. He has given a message to the world community that nothing is impossible through hard work and willpower."

Similarly, climber Budha extended special gratitude to the team helping him for succeed. He said, "My attempt to scale Sagarmatha would not have been successful without the team that helped me to reach the highest peak putting its life at risk."

Ex-Gurkha army Budha had lost both legs below the knee to an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2010. (RSS)

Agencies

UN Issues $333 Million Flash Appeal For Cyclone-hit Myanmar
May 24, 2023
500 Mountaineers Climbed Mt. Everest This Session
May 23, 2023
Biden Pushes For Debt Ceiling Deal
May 23, 2023
Russian Governor Says A Ukrainian Sabotage Group Infiltrated The Russian Region
May 23, 2023
Nepal To Celebrate International Day For Bio-Diversity
May 22, 2023

More on News

500 Mountaineers Climbed Mt. Everest This Session By Agencies 1 day, 16 hours ago
Nepal To Celebrate International Day For Bio-Diversity By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Second Phase of Melamchi Drinking Water Supply Project Will Be Implemented By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
Nepali Delegation Led By Former Speaker Sapkota Leaves For China By Agencies 5 days, 7 hours ago
Prachanda Led Coalition Government To Present Policies And Programs Thursday By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago
PROYEL And ENSSURE Engaging Youth By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

PRACHANDA’S INDIA VISIT: Several Rituals Or One Fruitful By Keshab Poudel May 24, 2023
Melamchi To Resume Water Supply From Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2023
Kami Rita Sherpa Scales Everest For 28th Time Set New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2023
UN Issues $333 Million Flash Appeal For Cyclone-hit Myanmar By Agencies May 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Precipitation Is Likely In All Over The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2023
How Pump Storage Hydro Forces Rethinking Hydropower Development By Dipak Gyawali May 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75