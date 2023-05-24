Kami Rita Sherpa Scales Everest For 28th Time Set New Record

Kami Rita Sherpa Scales Everest For 28th Time Set New Record

May 24, 2023, 7:59 a.m.

Legendary climber Kami Rita Sherpa has scaled Mt Everest for 28th time, leading the world record of most ascents on the world's highest peak.

According to Director at Seven Summit Treks Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, he stood atop Mt Everest at 9:23am.This is his double ascent of Everest this season.He had scaled the world's highest peak for the 27th time and first time this season, on May 17.

With this ascent, Kami Rita topped Pasang Dawa Sherpa, who reached the summit of Mt Everest for the 27th time on Monday. On his second ascension of the season, Pa Dawa had tied Kami Rita.

Kami Rita, who is working as a Senior Climbing Guide at Seven Summit Treks Pvt Ltd, had scaled the Mt Everest for the first time in 1994 May 13.Between 1994 to 2023 he scaled the peak 27 times, K2 and Lhotse one time, Manaslu thrice, and Cho Oyu eight times. Kami Rita Sherpa, as such, holds the record for 'Most climbs over 8000m'.

Source: The Himalayan Times

