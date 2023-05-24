Melamchi To Resume Water Supply From Next Week

The Melamchi Water Supply Project, which is undergoing a temporary interruption in its water supply for maintenance works, will resume supply of drinking water from next week.

In view of the potential risks posed by the forthcoming monsoon season, and with the aim of ensuring uninterrupted water supply for the entire year, the Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee has started a scheduled 10-day closure of the Melamchi tunnel from 15 May.

The purpose of this closure was to facilitate construction, improvement, and the integration of mechanical components within the audit tunnel situated at the project's primary headworks in Ambathan.

The project had first started distributing the water from the Melamchi River within Kathmandu on March 28, 2021.However the project which supplies 170 million litres of water daily to the Kathmandu valley, has faced significant setbacks due to the devastating floods and landslides in Sindhupalchowk on June 1, that year.