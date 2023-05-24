Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Precipitation Is Likely In All Over The Country

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Precipitation Is Likely In All Over The Country

May 24, 2023, 7:21 a.m.

The cloud is hanging over the western half of Nepal with light to moderate precipitation and it is slowly moving to the east. Light to moderate precipitation is forecasted all over the country but some area may get heavy rain.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Lumbini Pradesh. Thunderstorms and gusty dust will likely to occur in the Madhesh and Koshi Provinces,

The report says the cloud is hanging over the western half of Nepal with light to moderate precipitation and it is slowly moving to the east. Light to moderate precipitation is forecasted all over the country but some area may get heavy rain.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in eastern region. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a many places of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Province. .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Melamchi To Resume Water Supply From Next Week
May 24, 2023
Kami Rita Sherpa Scales Everest For 28th Time Set New Record
May 24, 2023
India And Bangladesh Are Ready To Buy Nepali Electricity: MD Ghising
May 23, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Madhesh And Bagmati
May 23, 2023
Tripartite Loan Agreement Signed by NEA, EPF, and Tamakoshi Hydropower Company To Fund Tamakoshi V Project
May 22, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Madhesh And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

PRACHANDA’S INDIA VISIT: Several Rituals Or One Fruitful By Keshab Poudel May 24, 2023
Melamchi To Resume Water Supply From Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2023
Kami Rita Sherpa Scales Everest For 28th Time Set New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2023
British Gurkha Army Veteran Double Amputee Hari Bahadur Budha Welcomed At TIA For Successfully Attempting Mt. Everest By Agencies May 24, 2023
UN Issues $333 Million Flash Appeal For Cyclone-hit Myanmar By Agencies May 24, 2023
How Pump Storage Hydro Forces Rethinking Hydropower Development By Dipak Gyawali May 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75