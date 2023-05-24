Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Precipitation Is Likely In All Over The Country

The cloud is hanging over the western half of Nepal with light to moderate precipitation and it is slowly moving to the east. Light to moderate precipitation is forecasted all over the country but some area may get heavy rain.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Gandaki and Lumbini Pradesh. Thunderstorms and gusty dust will likely to occur in the Madhesh and Koshi Provinces,

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in eastern region. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a many places of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Province. .