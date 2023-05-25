Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Karnali, Koshi, Gandaki And Sudurpaschim

May 25, 2023, 8:18 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

Kumar Shasti And Sithi Nakha 2023: The Birthday Of Kumar And Important Day For Newar Community
May 25, 2023
Melamchi To Resume Water Supply From Next Week
May 24, 2023
Kami Rita Sherpa Scales Everest For 28th Time Set New Record
May 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Precipitation Is Likely In All Over The Country
May 24, 2023
India And Bangladesh Are Ready To Buy Nepali Electricity: MD Ghising
May 23, 2023

