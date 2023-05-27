Prime Minister Prachanda To Start His Official India Visit From May 31

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is leaving for an official visit to India on 31 May 2023 at the cordial invitation of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal.

The entourage of the Prime Minister will comprise Ministers, Secretaries, and senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

During the visit, Prime Minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Droupadi Murmu, President of India, and Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India.

Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on 1 June 2023. The talks will be followed by a joint press meet by the two Prime Ministers. The Prime Minister of India will host a luncheon in honor of the Prime Minister of Nepal and his delegation.

The Prime Minister will address Nepal-India Business Summit in New Delhi jointly organized by Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and interact with business leaders of both countries.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the Nepali community in India over a welcome reception being hosted by the Ambassador of Nepal to India Shankar Prasad Sharma.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Ujjain and Indore, Madhya Pradesh before returning to Kathmandu on 3 June 2023.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this is the fourth visit of Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’ to India as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The visit will further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted, and cordial relations between Nepal and India.