Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal

May 27, 2023, 8:29 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of hilly region and at a few places of rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province tonight.

