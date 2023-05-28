Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

May 28, 2023, 7:32 a.m.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in rest of the country tonight.

