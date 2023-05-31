Water From Melamchi Channeled To Kathmandu

The water from the Melamchi River here has been channelized to Kathmandu after repairing the Melamchi Water Supply Project structures located at the project site at Helambu Rural Municipality-1.

The project was closed since May 20 for carrying out repair and maintenance of the Project's tunnel, and headworks among other structures, stopping the diversion of the water from the river to the federal capital. These structures were damaged due to the massive floods and landslides that occurred following incessant rain on June 15, 2021.

The water from the Melamchi River has been channeled to Kathmandu since Monday evening, said Padam Bahadur Kunwar, the Project Senior Divisional Engineer.(RSS)