Water From Melamchi Channeled To Kathmandu

Water From Melamchi Channeled To Kathmandu

May 31, 2023, 6:52 p.m.

The water from the Melamchi River here has been channelized to Kathmandu after repairing the Melamchi Water Supply Project structures located at the project site at Helambu Rural Municipality-1.

The project was closed since May 20 for carrying out repair and maintenance of the Project's tunnel, and headworks among other structures, stopping the diversion of the water from the river to the federal capital. These structures were damaged due to the massive floods and landslides that occurred following incessant rain on June 15, 2021.

The water from the Melamchi River has been channeled to Kathmandu since Monday evening, said Padam Bahadur Kunwar, the Project Senior Divisional Engineer.(RSS)

Agencies

PM Prachanda Arrived In New Delhi
May 31, 2023
Investment In Nepal's Energy And Hydropower Sector, Trade And Transit Treaty And Air Route Are Key Agenda Of PM’s Visit: Foreign Minister Saud
May 31, 2023
Kiev Tries To Scare Russians, Trigger Tesponse - Putin about UAV attack
May 31, 2023
North Korean Rocket Suffered Mid-flight Failure
May 31, 2023
FNCCI And CNI Say New Budget is Positive For Private Sector
May 30, 2023

More on National

UN Women And National Women Commission Signed Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 50 minutes ago
AUSTRALIAN MINISTER: Friendship Visit By A Correspondent 3 days, 10 hours ago
Pradhan Secures Miss Nepal Title By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Prime Minister Prachanda To Start His Official India Visit From May 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
NIJGADH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Another Scandal By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 11 hours ago
Mountain Clean-up Campaign 2023 Collects Over 34,166 Kgs of Waste By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

World Bank Provides $120 Million Concessional Loan To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2023
PM Prachanda Arrived In New Delhi By Agencies May 31, 2023
Investment In Nepal's Energy And Hydropower Sector, Trade And Transit Treaty And Air Route Are Key Agenda Of PM’s Visit: Foreign Minister Saud By Agencies May 31, 2023
Finance Minister Mahat Defended Decision On Tax Hike On Electric Vehicles: Finance Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2023
Kiev Tries To Scare Russians, Trigger Tesponse - Putin about UAV attack By Agencies May 31, 2023
North Korean Rocket Suffered Mid-flight Failure By Agencies May 31, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75