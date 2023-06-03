The Visit To India Has Been More Result-oriented: Prime Minister Prachanda

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has said that his visit to India was fruitful.

In a press conference held at Tribhuvan Airport after returning home on Saturday evening after completing a four-day visit to India, he said that the visit was more productive and productive than the previous ones.

"Tourism has become more oriented than in the past, it has become functional, it has been more focused in the field of economic activities and bilateral cooperation," he said.

Prachanda said that what he thought before his visit to India has basically been fulfilled. Prime Minister Prachanda said, "What I had planned for this visit has been accomplished, and some important far-reaching agreements have been reached."

He also said that there has been an environment of trust in the political leadership of the two countries. It looked like a crisis of faith before. An atmosphere of trust has been created at the leadership level," said Prime Minister Prachanda.

According to him, there is a long-term agreement on energy trade, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about purchasing 10,000 megawatts of electricity in 10 years, transportation agreements, railroads, bridge construction, and India's readiness to build a dry port with subsidies.

He returned to the country on Saturday after a four-day visit and said that he did not want to spoil the result-oriented environment in other areas of economic and bilateral cooperation by raising the issue of EPG too much.

‘EPG is a matter of interest to all of us, I did not speak in my own way, I spoke in my own way, but it was not appropriate to raise this issue more and spoil the resulting environment of economic and bilateral cooperation expansion, he said.

He said that this visit has created an atmosphere of trust between the political leadership of Nepal and India.

After doing all this, EPG will also be taken. In the atmosphere of trust in which Prime Minister Modi has spoken, everything will be done by facilitating that environment, he said.

