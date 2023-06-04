Defense Chiefs Of Japan, China Agree To Promote Dialogue On Security Issues

Japanese and Chinese defense ministers have agreed to promote dialogue between both countries.

Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu met on Saturday in Singapore on the sidelines of the Asian defense talks known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Hamada noted that there are a number of security concerns between the two nations, including the situation in the East China Sea where the Senkaku Islands are located.

Japan controls the Senkaku Islands. The Japanese government maintains they are an inherent part of Japan's territory. China and Taiwan claim them.

Hamada also noted the increasing Chinese military activities in the airspace and waters around Japan.

During the talks, the two officials agreed to operate a new defense hotline between the two nations, that began operating last month, in an appropriate and secure manner.

Hamada stressed that it's important for the two countries to continue candid discussions, and work together to build constructive and stable relations.

Li shared Hamada's view, saying that he also wants to promote and contribute to stable and long-term development of bilateral relations through candid and in-depth discussions.

Regarding the Taiwan issue, Li said that China expects Japan to resist sending the wrong message to pro-independence forces in Taiwan, and not become involved in the issue as it is an internal affair of China.

Li said the issue of Diaoyu, the name China uses for one of the Senkaku Islands, does not represent the entirety of relations between Japan and China. He said that both countries should consider the issue from a long-term and comprehensive viewpoint.

He added that China expects Japan to reach a compromise so that friction and confrontation can be avoided.

Hamada expressed grave concerns about China's continued military activities around Japan in cooperation with Russia. He also stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

He condemned North Korea's recent launch of a military spy satellite using ballistic missile technology.