UML,RPP And Swatantra Party Obstructed The Parliament

June 5, 2023, 8:04 a.m.

The House of Representatives (HoR) session scheduled for today has been put off for Monday.

Once the session commenced, it was obstructed by oppositions: the CPN (UML), Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) expressing their concerns over the certification of the Citizenship Bill. Though the second session was called for today itself, it could not convene due to the protest.

Following the protest from the opposition, Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced the adjournment of the session by an hour and later it was extended till tomorrow by issuing a notice by the HoR, the lower house of the Federal Parliament.

"The meeting rescheduled for today following the protest was put off until tomorrow (Monday) at 11:00 am," the HoR notified.

Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat was scheduled to propose the HoR today to begin general discussions on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24.

The parties have been demanding the Bill should again go through the parliamentary procedure for assent.

The NA session was adjourned today over the same concerns by the opposition.

The meeting rescheduled for today following the protest by opposition parties was put off until tomorrow (Monday) at 11 am. The House of Representatives notified about it through a notice.

Today's HoR meeting was obstructed after opposition parties including the UML, RSP and RPP protested the authentication of the citizenship bill. They have been demanding the endorsement of the bill through the parliamentary process. (RSS)

Agencies

