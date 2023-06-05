Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.