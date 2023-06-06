Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions Of Western Region

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki