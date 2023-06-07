Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout Nepal

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout Nepal

June 7, 2023, 12:36 p.m.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country .

