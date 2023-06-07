Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country .
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country .
There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country .
VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75