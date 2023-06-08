Action Aid International Nepal Organizes Human Chain for Climate Justice

Action Aid International Nepal Organizes Human Chain for Climate Justice

June 8, 2023, 5:40 p.m.

Action Aid International Nepal Organizes Climate Justice Campaign on the 8th of June 2023 in a powerful display of solidarity and demand for climate justice.

Action Aid Program 1.JPG

Participated by over 650 participants, including youth, women, and children from Kathmandu, the Human Chain for Climate Justice started from Bishwajyoti hall in Jamal at 6 o'clock in the morning. The human chain extended from Jamal along Rani Pokhari, Ratnapark, and back to Jamal.

The event was youth-led, attracting enthusiastic participation from various communities and colleges in Kathmandu. The participants, holding hands in solidarity, filled the air with slogans demanding climate justice. Banners were displayed to amplify our message and create awareness.

The program concluded with all the participants gathering at Shanti Batika, where a short closing ceremony took place. During the ceremony, Mahesh Badal, Livelihood and Natural Resources Specialist from ActionAid International, provided a brief on the stance of the Climate Justice Campaign and its demands. The president of YAN shed light on the policy-level changes and their implications. Additionally, the president of NMES highlighted the impact of climate justice on the landless and especially women.

Action Aid333.JPG

The event showcased the collective voice and determination of the youth, who played an instrumental role throughout the program. Their unwavering commitment exemplified the unity and solidarity required to advance the Climate Justice Campaign.

“We believe that publishing this news in your esteemed publication will help raise awareness about the urgent need for climate justice and mobilize support for our cause. By reaching a wider audience, we can create a meaningful impact and drive positive change in our society,” said a press release.

climate justice 2.JPG

