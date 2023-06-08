Swiss Ambassador Meets PM Prachanda

Swiss Ambassador Meets PM Prachanda

June 8, 2023, 7:47 a.m.

Swiss Ambassador to Nepal Elisabeth von Capeller paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today.

Matters related to the mutual relations and bilateral interests of Nepal and Switzerland were discussed during the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, the Secretariat of the Prime Minister said.

Also today, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, Robert Ployard, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Prachanda.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Prachanda praised the role played by the organization in control of nuclear tests. (RSS)

