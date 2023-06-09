PM Prachanda’s Visit To India: Nepal And India Issue Press Release

After PM Prachanda's visit was over, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nepal released a press release.

Following the conclusion of the visit, Nepal and India each released a separate press release, as has been customary for the last five years. A joint press release was last made in 2015, with the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prachanda's visit resulted in press announcements from two different nations.

Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ held bilateral delegation-level talks with His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi yesterday. The talks were held in cordial and friendly atmosphere characterizing the age-old friendly ties between the two countries.

The two Prime Ministers reviewed the wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations and cooperation, including trade and transit; hydropower, power trade and transmission lines; cross-border railways, motorable bridges, petroleum pipelines and ICPs; irrigation, river training, inundation and flood control; agriculture; culture and civil aviation.

They expressed commitment to sustain the momentum of engagement in diverse areas and further strengthen the friendly relations based on equality, mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual benefit. The two sides reviewed the progress of ongoing projects with a view to timely completion of them.

The two Prime Ministers directed activating all bilateral mechanisms in order to expedite the works in their respective areas of competence and carry forward the bilateral cooperation.

The two Prime Ministers remotely inaugurated and performed the groundbreaking of following projects: i. Handing-taking over of Kurtha-Bijalpura section of railway line

The two Prime Ministers also witnessed the exchange of the following documents:

2 The two Prime Ministers discussed about Nepal’s request for additional air entry routes.

The Prime Minister of Nepal welcomed India’s positive indication of air-entry route for bilateral flights and requested for approval of high-altitude additional air-entry route from Mahendranagar.

The Prime Minister of Nepal also requested for India’s positive response towards operationalizing the Instrumental Landing System (ILS) procedure for smooth operation of Gautam Buddha International Airport and enhancing flight safety and efficiency.

The two sides expressed satisfaction that the Agreement on the long-term power trade completed during the visit will streamline the procedures for the power trade and make it more predictable.

The Prime Minister of India stated that India aims to increase the quantum of hydropower import from Nepal to India to 10,000 MW in the next 10 years.

The Prime Minister of Nepal requested Prime Minister of India for approval of additional 1200 megawatts of hydropower for export from Nepal to India including the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower project at the earliest.

The Prime Minister of Nepal welcomed the decision of India to facilitate the first trilateral power transaction from Nepal to Bangladesh, through Indian grid with an export of 40 MW of power. The both sides committed towards greater cooperation at sub-regional level including in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister of Nepal thanked the Government of India for the approval of the transmission line projects proposed under the 4th Lines of Credit (LOC-IV). The two Prime Ministers also discussed the problem of flood and inundation in the areas along Nepal-India border and instructed early convening of the existing bilateral mechanisms to take up necessary measures for effective prevention of the flood and inundation before the onset of monsoon.

The two Prime Ministers noted that the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project (PMP) as envisaged in the Mahakali Treaty is in accordance with the aspirations of people of Nepal and India. In this context, it was agreed that the concerned officials of both governments shall expedite the bilateral discussions towards early finalization of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the PMP within a period of three months.

The Pancheshwar Development Authority (PDA) shall submit the finalized DPR to both Governments. The two Governments and their relevant entities shall take the lead in arranging finance for the PMP. The modalities of implementation shall be concluded within one year after approval of the DPR by the two Governments. They also welcomed the construction of the Tanakpur link canal and agreed that water will be released from Tanakpur barrage to irrigation command area of Nepal through this canal in a phase-wise manner, based on the readiness of the facilities on the Nepali side. The two Prime Ministers emphasized further promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

Mentioning the issue of large trade deficit faced by Nepal, the Prime Minister of Nepal requested for non-reciprocal access for Nepal’s agricultural and primary products to the Indian market. The two Prime Ministers directed for early convening of the Commerce Secretary level mechanism to address the issues related to trade, including the review of Treaty of Trade. The two leaders directed the concerned 3 officials to work towards early finalization of MOU on mutual recognition of certificates and accrediting of the testing labs. The Prime Minister of Nepal requested for the lifting of countervailing duty on Nepali jute products.

The two sides also reached an agreement for the extension of Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline upto Chitwan and construction of a new crossborder petroleum pipeline from Siliguri to Jhapa on grant assistance of India. The two Prime Ministers flagged-off the cargo rail service between Bathnaha and Biratnagar, Nepal Customs Yards. The Prime Minister of Nepal thanked the Prime Minister of India for constructing cross-border railway links, including the extension of passenger rail service between Jayanagar-Kurtha to Bijalpura, under Indian grant assistance.

The Prime Minister of Nepal welcomed the offer of training and capacity building of Nepali railway personnel for sustained operation of these railways. The Prime Minister of Nepal requested to expedite the work of GP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, establishment of Nepal Institute of Technology in Sudurpaschim of Nepal, and also made a request for construction of Cricket Stadium and Sports Village in Fapla, Dhangadi under the grant assistance of India. Indian side agreed to construct two motorable bridges over the Mahakali River in Sirsa (Parsuram Dham – Purna Giri Mai) and Jhulaghat under grant assistance. The two Prime Ministers also agreed to promote cooperation in the field of agriculture, including research and development, capacity building, natural farming and use of nano-fertilizers.

The Prime Minister of Nepal thanked the Government of India for the gift of improved breed of livestock and further requested for germ plasm of major cash crops particularly sugarcane and coffee. Both the Prime Ministers noted with satisfaction the understanding reached in February last year on the supply of urea and DAP from India to Nepal. Strengthening this cooperation further, both leaders agreed to set up a fertilizer plant in Nepal with the participation of public and private sector entities from Nepal and India to meet the fertilizer needs of both Nepali and Indian farmers and with adequate assurance of market in both the countries.

The two Prime Ministers directed the concerned authorities to explore the viability of such a plant. The two Prime Ministers also discussed the boundary matters. The Prime Minister of Nepal urged the Prime Minister of India to resolve the boundary matters through the established bilateral diplomatic mechanisms. The Prime Minister of Nepal commended India’s G20 presidency and the SCO Chairmanship. Prime Minister Modi thanked Nepal for joining the International Big Cat Alliance as its founding member. The Prime Minister of Nepal extended cordial invitation to the Prime Minister India for a visit to Nepal at an early date.

The Prime Minister of India accepted the invitation with pleasure. Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’ offered homage at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. In the afternoon, he called on the Hon’ble President of 4 India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, and Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. Later in the evening, Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’ attended Nepal-India Business Summit jointly organized by Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry(CII) and addressed the gathering of prominent industrialists, investors and businesspersons.

Addressing the Summit, the Prime Minister stated that the abundance of natural resources, large pool of human capital, a promising market in the neighbourhood together with sound policy and regulatory framework make Nepal ideally an attractive destination for investment. He called for joining in value chains and take advantage of the readily available economic opportunities in Nepal in mutually beneficial areas. His Excellency Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry of the Government of India said that Nepal and India have unmatched complementarities to prosper and grow economically and offer promising opportunities for investment and trade.

Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’ is on a four-day official visit to India from 31 May to 3 June 2023, at the invitation of His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi, 2 June 202

After Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's "Prachanda" visit to India, India issues a press release with 24 points.

The announcement was made by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Prime Minister of Nepal is on an official visit to India from 31 May to 3 June 2023, on the invitation of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. This is Prime Minister Prachanda’s first bilateral visit to India since assuming office in the current term. Narayan Prakash Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, Minister of Finance. Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Prakash Jwala, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Ramesh Rijal, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies are part of the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister during this visit. Both Prime Ministers held wide-ranging bilateral discussions marked by traditional warmth and cordiality. During their talks, both leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda between India and Nepal covering political, economic, trade, energy, security and developmental cooperation. Prime Minister Prachanda also called on the Hon’ble President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on the Prime Minister during his stay in Delhi. The two Prime Ministers noted the excellent cooperation between the two countries, including in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighting the strong economic and trade partnership between the two countries, they welcomed the signing of the revised Treaty of Transit which, among others, provides access to India’s inland waterways. Recalling the Joint Vision Statement on Power Sector Cooperation of April 2022, the two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress made in power sector cooperation, that covers development of generation projects, power transmission, infrastructure and power trade. Both Prime Ministers appreciated the growth in export of upto 452 MW of power from Nepal to India and the progress made in the construction of the 900 MW Arun-3 hydro-electric project in Nepal. Both sides finalised an Agreement for Long-Term Power Trade wherein it was agreed to strive to increase the quantum of export of power from Nepal to India to 10,000 MW within a timeframe of ten years and towards this end take all necessary measures to encourage mutually-beneficial investments in Nepal's hydropower generation sector and transmission infrastructure. Both leaders also jointly carried out the ground breaking of the 400 kV Gorakhpur-Butwal transmission line. The signing of the MoU for the development of 480 MW Phukot-Karnali project by NHPC and VUCL Ltd, Nepal and the Project Development Agreement for the development of 669 MW Lower Arun between Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) and the Investment Board of Nepal (IBN) was welcomed by both sides. The Nepali side welcomed the decision of Government of India to facilitate the first trilateral power transaction from Nepal to Bangladesh, through Indian grid with an export of upto 40 MW of power. Both sides expressed their commitment towards greater sub-regional cooperation, including in the energy sector, which would lead to increased inter-linkages between the economies for mutual benefit of all stakeholders. The Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project (PMP) as envisaged in the Mahakali Treaty is in accordance with the aspirations of people of Nepal and India. In this context, it was agreed that the concerned officials of both governments shall expedite the bilateral discussions towards early finalization of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the PMP within a period of three months. The Pancheshwar Development Authority (PDA) shall submit the finalized DPR to both Governments. The two Governments and their relevant entities shall take the lead in arranging finance for the PMP. The modalities of implementation shall be concluded within one year after approval of the DPR by the two Governments. The two sides welcomed the construction of the Tanakpur Link Canal and agreed that water will be released from the Tanakpur Barrage to the irrigation command area of Nepal through this canal in a phase wise manner based on the readiness of the necessary facilities on the Nepali side. The technical teams of the two sides will be in touch in this regard. Both sides welcomed the decision of the Government of India to fund Bheri Corridor, Nijgadh-Inaruwa and Gandak Nepalgunj Transmission lines and associated substations under Indian Line of Credit at an estimated cost of US$ 679.8 million. The two Prime Ministers appreciated the positive momentum in the development partnership and reviewed the implementation of major ongoing projects. Prime Minister Prachanda assured Prime Minister Modi on Government of Nepal’s full support in facilitating time bound completion of all India assisted projects. Giving further fillip to connectivity through creation of Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) between India and Nepal being built under the Indian grant assistance, both leaders inaugurated the mirror ICPs in Rupaidiha (India) and Nepalgunj (Nepal). Both leaders also conducted the ground-breaking ceremony of the mirror ICPs in Sunauli (India) and Bhairahawa (Nepal). An MoU on the construction of another ICP in Dodhara Chandani in Nepal under Indian grant assistance was also signed during the visit. These ICPs will help improve transportation facilities to further enhance people-to-people connectivity as well as trade, commercial and economic linkages between India and Nepal. In a major initiative towards enhancing Rail connectivity, both leaders presided over the inaugural run of the cross-border freight rail operations between Bathnaha (India) and Nepal Customs Yard (Nepal) on the Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link constructed with Indian grant assistance. This will further enhance trade and commercial linkages between both countries through Biratnagar, a major economic hub on the eastern side of Nepal. Further extending the Jaynagar-Kurtha passenger rail operations launched in April last year, the Kurtha-Bijalpura rail section was handed over to the Government of Nepal which will now be due for operationalization shortly. The Final Location Survey report of the Raxaul-Kathmandu rail link was also handed over to the Nepali side during the visit. The Government of India also agreed to the Government of Nepal’s requests for the training and capacity building of Nepali rail officials in the Indian Railway institutes and provision of one-time grant for maintenance of the railway infrastructure for Jaynagar-Kurtha rail section that was flagged off by the Prime Ministers of India and Nepal in April last year. On Energy connectivity, both leaders noted with satisfaction the benefits of Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline which was inaugurated in September 2019. In further enhancing this cooperation, both leaders also laid the foundation stone for the Phase-II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj Pipeline in Chitwan. An MoU for construction of petroleum supply infrastructure by laying the new pipeline between Siliguri and Jhapa, and extending the existing oil pipeline from Amlekhgunj till Chitwan, as well as construction of two green field terminals at Chitwan and Jhapa, was also signed during the visit. The two sides also decided to further enhance digital financial connectivity between the two countries. In this regard, an MOU between NPCIL India and NCHL of Nepal for facilitating cross-border digital payments was exchanged. Both the Prime Ministers noted with satisfaction the understanding reached in February last year on the supply of urea and DAP from India to Nepal. Strengthening this cooperation further, both leaders agreed to set up a fertilizer plant in Nepal with the participation of public and private sector entities from Nepal and India to meet the fertilizer needs of both Nepali and Indian farmers and with adequate assurance of market in both the countries. The two Prime Ministers directed the concerned authorities to explore the viability of such a plant. The Government of India has also decided to build two bridges across the Mahakali River at Shirsha and Jhulaghat in Nepal connecting to Champawat and Pithoragarh districts in India under grant . These bridges will boost connectivity between the State of Uttrakhand in India and Sudurpaschim Province in Nepal.

20. With the aim of providing a renewed momentum to agriculture sector, the two sides discussed new avenues of bilateral cooperation like nano-fertilizers and natural farming. As part of India-Nepal cooperation in agriculture and livestock-related sectors, 15 Murrah buffaloes are being supplied to the Government of Nepal at their request.

21. The Government of India has offered to create a ground station and supply 300 user terminals to offer the services of South Asia Satellite to Nepal under grant assistance. This initiative would promote regional cooperation in space sector, and space technology applications in the areas of telecommunication and broadcasting, tele-medicine, tele-education, e-governance, banking and ATM services, meteorological data transmission, disaster response and networking of academic and research institutions.

22. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Nepal on becoming a founding member of the International Big Cat Alliance.

23. On 02 June, Prime Minister Prachanda is visiting Indore and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. His visit to these cities reflects the deep religious and cultural links between the two countries.

24. Nepal is one of the key partners of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The visit of Prime Minister of Nepal to India continues the tradition of high level visit and exchanges between the two countries, strengthening the age old ties between the two countries. The productive discussions held during the visit, helped to widen the understanding between both countries and perspective on the wide range of bilateral agenda, and gave a robust direction to take the deep rooted partnership forward.

Press release issued by External Affairs Ministry of India, New Delhi

June 02, 2023