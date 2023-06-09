Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali And Koshi Provinces

June 9, 2023, 7:26 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the Provinces

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country, Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country tonight.

