Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madhesh Province

June 12, 2023, 7:40 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madhesh Province and hilly region of rest of the Provinces .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madhesh Province and hilly region of rest of the Provinces .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Madhesh Province and hilly region of rest of the Province tonight.

