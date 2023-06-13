Newly Appointed RoK Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister

Newly Appointed RoK Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister

June 13, 2023, 5:57 p.m.

Newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal Park Taeyoung has paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister NP Saud at his office in Singhadurbar.

Ambassador ROK with Minsiter Saud.jpg

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, various matters of bilateral relations and cooperation were discussed during the meeting. Ambassador Park Taeyoung presented his credential on Monday to President Ram Chandra Poudel at Shital Niwas.

