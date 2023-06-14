Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Bagmati Province

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Bagmati Province

June 14, 2023, 8:15 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province and hilly regions of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madhesh Province and hilly region of rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

National Dialogue On The Rights Of Persons With Disabilities To Address Challenges And Promote Inclusion And Innovative Approaches
Jun 14, 2023
208th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Arrive In Nepal
Jun 14, 2023
Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Global Peace: DPM Khadka
Jun 14, 2023
President Of Rastriya Swantra Party Rabb Lamichhane And Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder Held Discussions
Jun 13, 2023
Newly Appointed RoK Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister
Jun 13, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions Of Karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

National Dialogue On The Rights Of Persons With Disabilities To Address Challenges And Promote Inclusion And Innovative Approaches By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2023
208th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Arrive In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2023
Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Global Peace: DPM Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2023
Enemy Losses Are 'Catastrophic': Putin By Agencies Jun 14, 2023
Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges By Agencies Jun 14, 2023
President Of Rastriya Swantra Party Rabb Lamichhane And Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder Held Discussions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75