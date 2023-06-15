Dr Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary

The Government of Nepal has appointed Dr Baikuntha Aryal as the Chief Secretary.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers today appointed Secretary at the Council of Minister Dr Aryal as the Chief Secretary, informed Minister for Drinking Water Mahindra Ray Yadav.

Earlier, Dr Aryal served as the Secretary of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply.

The cabinet meeting has approved the resignation of outgoing Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi.

The government has also decided to appoint Bairagi as the advisor to National Security Council. (RSS)