Dr Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary

Dr Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary

June 15, 2023, 11:43 a.m.

The Government of Nepal has appointed Dr Baikuntha Aryal as the Chief Secretary.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers today appointed Secretary at the Council of Minister Dr Aryal as the Chief Secretary, informed Minister for Drinking Water Mahindra Ray Yadav.

Earlier, Dr Aryal served as the Secretary of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply.

The cabinet meeting has approved the resignation of outgoing Chief Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi.

The government has also decided to appoint Bairagi as the advisor to National Security Council. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Shankardas Bairagi Appointed National Security Council Adviser
Jun 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Monsoon Enters In Nepal, Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh And Gandaki
Jun 15, 2023
UNICEF Organizes National Dialogue On the Rights Of Persons With Disabilities
Jun 14, 2023
208th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Arrive In Nepal
Jun 14, 2023
Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Global Peace: DPM Khadka
Jun 14, 2023

More on National

Shankardas Bairagi Appointed National Security Council Adviser By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
208th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Arrive In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Global Peace: DPM Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
President Of Rastriya Swantra Party Rabb Lamichhane And Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder Held Discussions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Newly Appointed RoK Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Japan Hands Over The Rehabilitation Center For Muscular Dystrophy In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Monsoon Rain Will Be Below The Average This Year By Agencies Jun 15, 2023
Ukraine Claims Partial Success In Eastern And Southern Regions By Agencies Jun 15, 2023
US Secretary Of State Blinken To Visit China By Agencies Jun 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Monsoon Enters In Nepal, Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2023
UNICEF Organizes National Dialogue On the Rights Of Persons With Disabilities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2023
Enemy Losses Are 'Catastrophic': Putin By Agencies Jun 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75