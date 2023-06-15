Weather Forecast: Monsoon Enters In Nepal, Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh And Gandaki

As the monsoon enters to Nepal with active, the widespread rain is expected in Koshi,Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of hilly region of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of hilly region of rest of the provinces.

