Weather Forecast: Monsoon Enters In Nepal, Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh And Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Monsoon Enters In Nepal, Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh And Gandaki

June 15, 2023, 8:28 a.m.

As the monsoon enters to Nepal with active, the widespread rain is expected in Koshi,Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of hilly region of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of hilly region of rest of the provinces.

According to the division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Madhesh Province and hilly region of rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Shankardas Bairagi Appointed National Security Council Adviser
Jun 15, 2023
Dr Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary
Jun 15, 2023
UNICEF Organizes National Dialogue On the Rights Of Persons With Disabilities
Jun 14, 2023
208th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Arrive In Nepal
Jun 14, 2023
Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Global Peace: DPM Khadka
Jun 14, 2023

More on Weather

Monsoon Rain Will Be Below The Average This Year By Agencies 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Shankardas Bairagi Appointed National Security Council Adviser By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2023
Dr Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2023
Ukraine Claims Partial Success In Eastern And Southern Regions By Agencies Jun 15, 2023
US Secretary Of State Blinken To Visit China By Agencies Jun 15, 2023
UNICEF Organizes National Dialogue On the Rights Of Persons With Disabilities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2023
208th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Arrive In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75