The first KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program was organized in collaboration with HICAST College, Kirtipur.

The primary aim of the program was to facilitate the exchange of experience and knowledge regarding the Master's Scholarship program. As part of the event, Puruswattam Bahadur Rauniyar, a recent graduate of KOICA's Master's Degree Scholarship Program 2021 and an Agriculture Officer for the Prime Minister Agriculture Modernization Project of the Government of Nepal, shared the insights gained from his thesis, along with his experiences and knowledge acquired during his time in Korea. The title of Rauniyar's presentation was "Assessing the Technical Efficiency of Rice Producers in Parsa District, Nepal." Parsa, located in the Terai region of Nepal, is known for its high rice productivity within the Madhesh province. It has been designated as one of the rice zone districts under the Prime Minister Agriculture Modernization Project.

The program saw active participation from over 100 undergraduate students and those pursuing a bachelor's degree in Agriculture. Each year, KAAN arranges a program dedicated to knowledge sharing, providing a platform for the dissemination of the expertise gained by KOICA's Masters Fellows.

Since 1995, Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) has been a significant development cooperation program of KOICA. Its objective is to enhance human resources development (HRD) by offering Short Term training and Master's Degree Scholarship Program to government officials, while emphasizing capacity building trainings that focus on sharing Korea's development experience and technology. Annually, over 100 government officials from Nepal participate in diverse short term training programs, and around 15 government officials pursue master's degree scholarship programs. As of now, more than 1700 government officials from Nepal have benefited from participating in various training programs in Korea.