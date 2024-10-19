Nepal Wants To Learn A Lot From The Development Of Modern China: Prachanda

Nepal Wants To Learn A Lot From The Development Of Modern China: Prachanda

Oct. 19, 2024, 8:26 p.m.

Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (Maoist Center) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that Nepal wants to learn a lot from the development of modern China.

In a meeting with the delegation of the Chinese Communist Party which is visiting Nepal today at his residence in Khumaltar, he said that the development made by China is a great lesson for Nepal.

President Dahal thanked the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party and General Secretary Xi Jinping for the support China has given to Nepal's development priorities. He emphasized that the agreements reached during the high-level visit from China in 2019 should be implemented.

Former Prime Minister Dahal said that Nepal wants the help of the Chinese government in various fields such as effective operation of border crossings, advancement of railway construction process, effective air service, etc.

Central member of the Chinese Communist Party and Secretary of Qinghai Province, Chen Gang, who came here to lead the Chinese delegation, emphasized the need to further expand the friendship between the two countries.

Visiting Nepal for the first time, he mentioned that since China has been developing relations based on coexistence with other countries, accordingly, it has given importance to the relationship between the government and the parties.

