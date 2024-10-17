Activation of Anticipatory Action Framework for Koshi River Basin Communities Amidst Heavy Floods

Activation of Anticipatory Action Framework for Koshi River Basin Communities Amidst Heavy Floods

Oct. 17, 2024, 10:20 p.m.

To mitigate the impacts of heavy floods and landslides, the United Nations is providing support to communities to help protect lives and livelihoods.

People in the Koshi River Basin – including the Sunsari and Saptari districts of Koshi and Madhesh Provinces – are receiving this assistance as part of the UN’s Anticipatory Action framework funded by the Central Emergency Response Fund, which brings the UN and its partners together ahead of predicted crises to curb potential humanitarian impacts.

“Thanks to the swift measures implemented through this initiative, vulnerable communities have been able to enhance their access to essential services and minimize loss of incomes,” said Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, the UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal. “The UN – together with the Government and our humanitarian partners – will continue to step up efforts to build communities’ resilience in the wake of yet another natural disaster.”

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) supplies farmers with hermetic bags to keep seeds dry, while the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) is working to address gender-based violence, reduce maternal mortality and help women and girls with hygiene support.

For its part, UNICEF is providing digital cash assistance, as well as distributing water and sanitation supplies, deploying mobile water treatment plants and restoring water fixtures in health facilities.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is providing digital cash assistance to help people access food and other essential items.

249 people have been killed 178 injured, and 18 remain missing from the heavy rain on 27 and 28 September affecting several districts, twenty of which have seen high impact according to the Government of Nepal, Ministry of Home Affairs/NDRRMA.

Climate change is intensifying the impact of landslides and flooding in Nepal, exposing the poorest households in the country to hunger and other threats.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has been supporting countries globally scale up coordinated Anticipatory Action to help people get ahead of predictable events such as such as droughts, floods and storms. The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which is managed by OCHA, helps humanitarian agencies to deliver immediate life-saving assistance in crises worldwide.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal Hosted K-Culture
Oct 17, 2024
NAC Pays Rs .530 Million Loan
Oct 17, 2024
Nepal And Other LDCs and Mountainous Countries Are Affected By Climate Change: FM Dr. Rana
Oct 17, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbinini And Karnali
Oct 17, 2024
PROYEL Supported Cash Transfer To Flood Affected Families Of Barahathawa Municipality
Oct 16, 2024

More on National

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal Hosted K-Culture By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Nepal And Other LDCs and Mountainous Countries Are Affected By Climate Change: FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
PROYEL Supported Cash Transfer To Flood Affected Families Of Barahathawa Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepali UN Peacekeeper Are Safe In Lebanon: Nepali Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Condemns Israeli Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Fly Dubai, Air Asia And Kuwait's Jazira To Start Flight From Gautam Budh International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Bangladesh To Bring Hasina Back Following ICT Arrest Warrant: Foreign Adviser By Agencies Oct 17, 2024
NAC Pays Rs .530 Million Loan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2024
PM Oli, NC Leader Deuba and Maoist Leader Prachanda Agree To Give Full Shape TRC Committee By Agencies Oct 17, 2024
US Defense Chief Pledges 'Unwavering Commitment' To Israel's Security By Agencies Oct 17, 2024
B-2 Stealth Bombers Strike Houthi Weapons Storage Facilities: US Defense Department By Agencies Oct 17, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbinini And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75