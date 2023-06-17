COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 1 Positive Case

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 1 Positive Case

June 17, 2023, 7:45 a.m.

With 1 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1003,361.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 260 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours one person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Currently, there are 9 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 11 all patients are in home.

Meanwhile, no COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 991321 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 120,31.

