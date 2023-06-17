The Water From Yangri And Larke Will Be Added In Melamchi Tunnel: PM Prachanda

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has said that there will be full support from the government to make the Melamchi drinking water project more organized.

Prime Minister Prachanda, who arrived at Helambu-1 Ambathan in Sindhupalchok for on-site inspection of the Melamchi water supply project, expressed the government's commitment to take immediate action to bring water from Yangri and Larke rivers.

"I wanted to come during the inauguration of the project, I was not the prime minister at that time, the water supply ministry was part of the Maoist party, I will take the initiative to organize the project," he said.

Prime Minister Prachanda also said that the government will arrange the necessary budget to further manage the roads washed away by the Melamchi river. "Necessary decisions about this will be taken by the government", he said, "We will manage more budget, if the budget is arranged, it will be easier to do the work that comes up."

Prime Minister Dahal said that he is committed and concerned to address the demands raised by the local residents. "The development committee was dismissed because the Melamchi water project was completed, and that has drawn my attention to the problem of managing the project," he said.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee, Kamalraj Shrestha informed Prime Minister Prachanda about the project. He said that full support is required for the regular and systematic operation of the project.

Water Minister Mahindra Rai Yadav also came to Melamchi along with the Prime Minister on Saturday. On June 1, 2021, there was a flood and a landslide in the Melamchi River, and the source of the water supply project was damaged. After the rains ended, the project was re-run after repairing the estuary area.

In March 2021, Melamchi water was temporarily distributed to Kathmandu Valley for the first time. In June 2078, water distribution was stopped after floods and landslides in the Melamchi River damaged all but the main tunnel. The water distribution of Melamchi was started again from Chait 2078 after repairing the spring.