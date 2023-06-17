Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province

June 17, 2023, 7:31 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of hilly regions of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province, and hilly regions rest of the country to night.

